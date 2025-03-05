Carrera Capital Advisors Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $1,246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.