Carrera Capital Advisors Invests $1.73 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Carrera Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA URA opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.