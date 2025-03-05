Carrera Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,005 shares during the quarter. KT accounts for 0.8% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in KT were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. North of South Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of KT by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth $59,145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in KT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,669 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $12,749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at $11,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

