Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 4,713 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carrera Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

