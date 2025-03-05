Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,056,400 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 3,828,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CWQXF opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.
