Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,056,400 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 3,828,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CWQXF opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

