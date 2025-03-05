Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys New Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.17. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

