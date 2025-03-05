Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys New Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,838,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.78% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

