Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys New Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,017,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,788,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.85% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

