Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,215 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 554,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after buying an additional 82,223 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

NYSE:ARE opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

