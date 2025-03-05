Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,119 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Ameren by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

