Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,631 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

