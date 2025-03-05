Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 8,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Central Plains Bancshares by 1,436.5% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 307,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 287,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Plains Bancshares by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

