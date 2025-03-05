Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 8,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.
Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares
Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile
Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Plains Bancshares
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.