Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 90,817 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $481,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $169.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.