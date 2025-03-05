Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $447,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,986,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,356.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,389.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,270.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,214.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

