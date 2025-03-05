Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 558,137 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $637,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after buying an additional 871,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after acquiring an additional 293,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 947,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,379,000 after purchasing an additional 270,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

