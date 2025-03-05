Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 64,450 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $427,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702,585 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,833,000 after acquiring an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,616,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,759,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,791,000 after acquiring an additional 171,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,583,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RY opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

