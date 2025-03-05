Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Charles Schwab worth $601,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,811,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,235,000 after acquiring an additional 379,212 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 594,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,200 shares of company stock valued at $40,206,950. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.