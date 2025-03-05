Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $680.47 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Intel worth $680,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

