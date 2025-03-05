Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Amphenol worth $469,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

Amphenol stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

