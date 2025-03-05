Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 64,138 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,138 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of The Cigna Group worth $546,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $308.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

