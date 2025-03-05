Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$17.46 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$11.91 and a 1-year high of C$17.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

