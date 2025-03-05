Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.65.

EXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $109.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -55.83%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

