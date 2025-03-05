China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 1,525,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 600.0 days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

