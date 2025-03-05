Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

