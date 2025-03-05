Christopher T. Calio Sells 27,379 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RTX opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in RTX by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in RTX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

