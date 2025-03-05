Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires 3,300 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Indivior worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at $6,843,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,632,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 179,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on INDV shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Indivior Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.