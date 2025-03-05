Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $3 Million Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Lear by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 410,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lear by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lear by 7.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

