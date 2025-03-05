Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 3,072 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 386.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 198,014 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after acquiring an additional 183,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

AGCO Stock Down 2.0 %

AGCO stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.