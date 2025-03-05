Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 9,824 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

