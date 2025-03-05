Clark Estates Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises 0.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 target price on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

