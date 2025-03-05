Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.14, Zacks reports. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.81. 66,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,873. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $547.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

