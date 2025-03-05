Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.9 %

CL opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

