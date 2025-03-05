Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $889,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,616,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CTRA opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

