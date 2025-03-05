Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 1,498 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

