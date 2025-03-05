Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 356 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 21.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $516.24 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

