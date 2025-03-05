Comparing Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lundin Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.97, indicating a potential upside of 57.33%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

This table compares Lundin Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 6.57% 12.13% 10.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 1.99 $241.56 million ($0.26) -30.23 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $54.33 million 3.23 $540,000.00 $0.02 62.50

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Lundin Mining on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

