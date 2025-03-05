Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.00% from the company’s current price.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 236,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,109. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $14,786,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,550,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 291,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

