Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.40.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average is $269.71. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $208.02 and a one year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

