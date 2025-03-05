Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,385,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

