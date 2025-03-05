Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 14,346 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

