Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 159 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $598.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $716.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.27 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

Get Our Latest Report on URI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.