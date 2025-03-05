Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $2,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mission Produce by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mission Produce by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $840.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.48. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $102,034.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,935,899.50. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 18,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $264,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,901.78. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,786. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

