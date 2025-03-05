Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AvePoint by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
AvePoint Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 1.02.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
