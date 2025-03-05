Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AvePoint by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 1.02.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

