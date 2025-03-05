Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,502 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Organogenesis by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,035,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 18,416 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $67,218.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,400,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,839.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 278,116 shares of company stock worth $991,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Stock Down 6.8 %

Organogenesis Company Profile

Shares of ORGO opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.21 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.66.

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.