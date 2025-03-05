Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 230,811 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $600.50 million, a P/E ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

