Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 998.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.70. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

