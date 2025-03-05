Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 210,836 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 42.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Five9 by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $63.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.65.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

