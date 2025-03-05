Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

ZI stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 392.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

