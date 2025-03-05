Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 61.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $530.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 102.89% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. This represents a 17.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

