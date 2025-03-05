Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

